2 more unvaccinated residents die due to COVID in Hidalgo County as hospitalizations continue decline

Two more people died due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County as 91 new cases were reported Tuesday along with hospitalization data that reflects a decline in activity as vaccination efforts continue.

A man and woman in their 70s and 50s, respectively, from undisclosed locations in the county died due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s toll to 3,436 total COVID-19 deaths. Both were unvaccinated.

Of the 91 deaths, five were reported confirmed while 43 were probable and as many suspected. This raises the county’s case tally to 117,463. Of the overall cases since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, 68,396 have been confirmed, 46,226 were probable and 2,841 were suspected.

Seven more students also tested positive, as did two staff members of local schools. In total, there have been 3,211 students tested positive and 664 staff members, at least since the county has been tracking this data.

Younger people, specifically people in their 20s and under, continue to represent the majority of new cases in the county with 53 of the new cases reported Tuesday belonging to that age group. Of the 53, children 11 and younger make up 33 of those cases.

Eighty people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from the 88 reported the day before. Seventy of them are adults and 10 are pediatric patients.

There are 43 people in the ICU with COVID-19, four of whom are pediatric patients.

The county also reported that 169 people were released from isolation as of Tuesday, and there are currently 716 active cases locally.