13th annual Tip-A-Cop event scheduled for Thursday

Patrons visiting Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday will have the chance to help Special Olympics Texas.

The 13th annual Tip-A-Cop to benefit Special Olympics will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse Restaurants in Brownsville, Harlingen, Edinburg and McAllen.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

Over the past 12 years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the Valley have raised more than $10,800 at this event for Special Olympics and Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1.2 million.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants participating can be found at the following locations:

>> Edinburg: 501 E. Trenton Road.

>> McAllen: 1224 E. Jackson Ave.

>> Brownsville: 3400 N. Expressway 77/83.

>> Harlingen: 4805 S. Expressway 77/83.