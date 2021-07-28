13th annual Tip-A-Cop event scheduled for Thursday

By
Staff Report
-
Weslaco Public Information Officer Bernie Garza prepares to walk incoming patron to their seats on Thursday at the Texas Roadhouse. Officer Garza along with other local officers volunteered their time to raise money for Special Olympics through the Tip-A-Cop event

Patrons visiting Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday will have the chance to help Special Olympics Texas.

The 13th annual Tip-A-Cop to benefit Special Olympics will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse Restaurants in Brownsville, Harlingen, Edinburg and McAllen.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

Over the past 12 years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the Valley have raised more than $10,800 at this event for Special Olympics and Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1.2 million.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants participating can be found at the following locations:

>> Edinburg: 501 E. Trenton Road.

>> McAllen: 1224 E. Jackson Ave.

>> Brownsville: 3400 N. Expressway 77/83.

>> Harlingen: 4805 S. Expressway 77/83.

