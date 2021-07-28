Harmony schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students

Harmony Public Schools South Texas district announced its policy Wednesday that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

The Harmony school district has a campus in Brownsville.

According to a Harmony school district press release, typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Harmony school district is a network of eight tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools located in San Antonio, Laredo and Brownsville that provides high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – Grade 12.

It is an A-Rated district by the Texas Education Agency and has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report among its top high schools in America, the district said in the press release.