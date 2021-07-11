Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

We are officially in the “The Dog Days of Summer” or “La Canícula.” This period, from July 3 to Aug. 11, accounts for the hottest, muggiest days of the year due to a high-pressure ridge that sits over northern Mexico and Texas.

The origin of this term is actually rooted in astronomy, related to the rise of Sirius, the Dog Star, which appears in the sky this time of the year as part of the constellation Canis Major.

However, there are other interpretations and superstitions associated with this event in the United States, Mexico, and other countries. Remember that a heatwave can make your body work harder to keep itself cool. If you can, limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

If you do need to be outside, be sure your skin is protected from the sun and stay hydrated. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also recommends taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas while working.

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Genealogical Society (RGVHGS) will hold its monthly general meeting at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at the Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum, 2425 Boxwood St. The speaker will be Maclovio Perez of San Antonio who will present “Trinidad Rodriguez, WWI Doughboy.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information visit the society’s Facebook page or call (956) 345-4756.

The RGVHGS is also announcing that the deadline for early-bird registration for the 41st Annual State Hispanic Genealogical and Historical Conference, “1821-2021, 200 Years of Discoveries: From Revolution to New Frontiers,” October 14-16, at the Hilton Garden Inn, South Padre Island has been extended to July 31.

This annual event, held during National Hispanic Heritage month is the largest conference of its kind in The United States and draws participants from across the country and Mexico. The conference will highlight the Hispanic heritage of South Texas and Northern Mexico with tours to areas of historic interest and concurrent lectures on the second two days. There will be an exhibit hall, receptions, and a banquet. Early bird registration is $125 with optional activities such as tours available for an additional cost. After July 31 registration will be $150.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available in a number of gift-giving opportunities and your support will be highlighted in the society’s promotional materials and conference book. To learn more about the conference and for registration forms visit www.rgvhgs.org and follow the RGV Hispanic Genealogical Society’s Facebook page.

The Valley Byliners, a nonprofit organization that provides support to writers in the Rio Grande Valley and the Harlingen Public Library, 410 ’76 Dr., invite you to “Poetry Night,” Tuesday, July 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For the first time in over a year the Byliners will hold a face-to-face meeting in the auditorium at the library! Although this event will be live, you can still participate via Zoom. The meeting link is as follows: Valley Byliners Poetry, Meeting ID: 913 9535 4611, Passcode: 744187. Bring your favorite poem or one you have written, to share with the group, or just simply enjoy the readings from local poets. This event is family-friendly and masks and social distancing are required at the library. For more information email ana.a.cavazos@gmail.com.

The Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum and the Rio Grande Valley Museum Association invite you to visit two exhibits currently on display, “Here Come the Brides” featuring beautiful vintage wedding dresses from the collection of June Ramirez, The Antique Emporium, Downtown Harlingen, and “On the Surface,” a solo show by Rachel Comminos, also of Downtown Harlingen featuring beautiful hand-tufted textiles. Admission to the museum is free but donations are accepted. For more information call (956) 216-4901.

RootsTech.org has just announced that RootsTech 2022 will be held virtually on March 3-5, 2022 and that all content from the 2021 conference is still available online for free! Visit www.rootstech.org for details and more information. Don’t forget to subscribe to “Updates” to receive notifications when new sessions are added and be the first to hear RootsTech 2022 updates.