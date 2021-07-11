HARLINGEN – She likes the smiles, the energy, the enthusiasm.

Brittany Martinez, youth development professional at the Harry Nigro Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harlingen, likes it all, and more.

“I basically work with kids ages 6 – 18, depending on where they put me,” said Brittany, 27, who has worked at the Club for about 3 ½ years.

“I try to basically keep them occupied with activities like arts and crafts, sports,” she said. “When we have STEM projects and experiments I get them involved in that.”

“That” is right up her alley. Brittany earned a bachelor of arts in cellular biology two years ago from Schreiner University in Kerrville. Her ultimate goal is to earn a doctoral degree and pursue a career as an internal medicine physician.

So what sparked her interest in the medical field?

When she was very little her grandfather was ill for a long time. She would often visit when the nurse was there. From that nurse she learned how to check blood pressure, sugar levels and perform other basic clinical procedures.

Such an experience at that age has had a ripple effect into her adult life, and she has much to share the kids when they ask about colleges and careers.

“We see if they’re interested in certain jobs,” she said. “The middle schoolers and high schoolers ask, ‘What did you do in college? What do you plan to do in college?’ We point them in the right direction. We talk about what classes, what degrees.”

But it goes further than that. She and her fellow staff members also talk to the kids about basic civics.

“We try to keep them out of the streets, keep them indoors, how to be better citizens,” she said. “We have talked with them if they have questions about bullying.”

She takes great joy from working with the kids and impacting their futures.

“I enjoy the kids,” she said. “I’m really happy to be here. I like showing them that science isn’t about that you do in school, it’s about research, it’s about going out in the field.”

