A guest from Mexico City was also present, Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council.

At the end of the movie, a question and answer presentation was done where Mitte answered questions from guests, gave thanks and celebrated the evening.

Sulaiman presented Mitte with two gifts at the end of the premiere, one being a WBC green and gold boxing belt for his influence in the world and 10 medals to commemorate heroes of humanity. He explained those receiving a medal are meant to be people considered to contribute to their communities. Sulaiman told Mitte it would be his duty to select those he considered deserving of the medals.

“Everything I knew and researched about RJ has been multiplied today by the way he treats people and makes everyone feel special. This movie is going to motivate millions because anything can be accomplished once you work hard,” he said.

Upon receiving the belt and his first medal as a gift, Mitte asked Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez to accept the medal.

“He is a remarkable mayor and I trust this man with my life and he makes such a big impact in the community,” Mitte said.

“RJ doesn’t realize the real inspiration in this room is him. RJ is an inspiration to everybody in Brownsville. He has told the story of Brownsville on a worldwide level and I am happy and proud to call him a friend,” Mendez said.

The mayor ended his remarks by asking the crowd inside the theater to continue to be kind and stay Brownsville strong while the pandemic continues to be ongoing.

SPREADING THE MESSAGE OF INCLUSION

The film is set in the 1980s where Mitte plays a character inspired by writer Coffey, who also has cerebral palsy. His character wants to be a wrestler but everyone in his life discourages him from doing so.

Mitte made it a commitment to invite non-profit organizations in Brownsville to watch the premiere. During the Q& A portion of the night, a mother in the audience thanked him for creating films where disability is not portrayed as a disadvantage.

“You met our son last week at the Moody Clinic and we are very thankful to have been able to come and watch the movie. It is very inspirational and heartwarming, thank you,” she said.

“That is why we rallied behind this film. We know how important this type of content is for the community,” Mitte said.

Leonard, who is the director, said it was his first time visiting Brownsville and it was one of the most amazing moments in his life to have watched the film alongside the children from the different organizations.

“My heart has been touched by all of them and this place in an amazing way I will never forget,” he said.

Leonard has known Mitte for seven years and said he was introduced to Brownsville by him. From what he heard about the city, he said he liked the idea of hosting the premiere in the city from the start.

“I thought it was fantastic. It is a great place for normal movie goers and it is RJ’s hometown and he is very involved, it seemed like the perfect fit,” he said.