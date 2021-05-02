Sheriff’s: Deputy discharges weapon over attempted vehicle assault

An 18-year-old man was charged Sunday in reference to a hit-and-run incident that occurred Friday night and resulted in the suspect being arrested by Palmview police, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Gulmaro Salinas was formally charged with three counts of aggravated assault (a first-degree felony) and criminal mischief (a state jail felony) by Justice of the Peace Jason Peña on Sunday.

On May 1, sheriff’s deputies responded north of 4 Mile Line on La Homa Road at around 10 p.m. in reference to a reckless vehicle.

Upon arrival, witnesses told the deputies that a gray car had struck another vehicle on the roadway, according to a news release.

Seen driving into a nearby residence, deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as Salinas.

“Salinas refused to turn off or exit his vehicle and instead turned the vehicle in the direction of the deputies and accelerated, forcing a deputy to discharge his duty weapon,” the press release read. “Salinas wasn’t injured but he did strike a marked unit as he fled from the location.”

Salinas was later located by the Palmview Police Department, driving against traffic on FM 495 and La Homa Road. According to the release, Salinas “eventually lost control.”

Before taken into custody by Palmview police officers, the release stated Salinas “resisted arrest.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Salinas remained jailed with his bond set at $151,500.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the county’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app P3 TIPS.