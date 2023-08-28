Meet the RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week. Athletes are voted on by the RGVSports.com sports staff with input from coaches and organizations in each respective sport. RGVSports coverage ranges from Brownsville to Roma. Please send your nominees to [email protected] by 2 p.m. Monday for consideration.

FOOTBALL

ATH Keyan Lopez, Junior, Rio Hondo: Lopez was all over the field during the Bobcats 34-6 season-opening win, stuffing the stat sheet on both sides of the ball. The do-it-all junior swarmed to the ball en route to 12 total tackles (10 assists, 2 solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and a pick-six. He added five receptions for 39 yards and a score on offense.

VOLLEYBALL

Kenisha Martinez, Junior, Sharyland High: Martinez led the Rattlers to their second straight Sharyland ISD Volleyball Tournament championship and was named tournament MVP over the weekend. Martinez and Sharyland went 9-0 over the weekend and now have won 25 straight matches. Martinez, the RGVSports.com Volleyball Player of the Year last season, led the team with 10 kills in the sweep over Sharyland Pioneer for the tournament title.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Juan Manuel Aguinaga Jr., Sophomore, Edcouch-Elsa: Aguinaga put together a career day Saturday, setting a personal best and picking up his first varsity win during the 28th Annual Mercedes HS Invitational. The sophomore distance runner clocked in at 15:59.00 to win the race. His previous best finish of the year was fourth during the 35th Annual Yellow Jacket Invitational.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Dana Rojas Vasquez, Junior, McAllen High: Rojas Vasquez became just the fifth female athlete in Valley history to break the 18-minute barrier during Saturday’s Harlingen Invitational, clocking in at a personal best time of 17:56.9. Her record setting day resulted in her second straight victory of the season, also winning the McAllen Bulldogs Invitational the previous week.