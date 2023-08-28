Brownsville startup wins $100,000 in challenge

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Expanding Frontiers, a Brownsville technology nonprofit, announced that its Acceleration client, Permittivity, LLC, has won the grand prize in the global challenge “Imperfection Detection: Detect Me If You Can,” organized by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in collaboration with the Army Corps of Engineers through HeroX, a global crowdsourcing platform.

The Bureau of Reclamation held a virtual ceremony on Aug. 24 to showcase Permittivity’s winning solution and to present the award.

Permittivity earned $100,000 from the competition by successfully completing three phases of the challenge and stood out as the only team to advance to its third and final phase, Expanding Frontiers stated in a news release.

The company earned the final $25,000 of the award by successfully completing the final phase, having earned the rest in the first two phases, Samantha Morales, media coordinator for Expanding Frontiers, said.

“This recognition by the Bureau of Reclamation is an important milestone for Permittivity as we advance a NASA sensor technology toward commercialization,” Permittivity co-founder Louis Dartez, PhD, stated in the release.

“We are excited to continue working with the Bureau and the Army Corp of Engineers to develop solutions to enhance our nation’s transportation infrastructure and access to clean water,” he added.

Permittivity combines licensed NASA sensor technology with a team of seasoned experts to provide a novel and non-disruptive leak-detection system for industrial-containment solutions. Permittivity is a non-destructive evaluation technology to prevent negative impacts on the environment and save customers billions of dollars by providing unmatched remote industrial monitoring, according to the release.

Bureau of Reclamation and Army Corps representatives predicted a positive and promising outlook for Permittivity’s next steps.

Bureau of Reclamation materials engineer Dave Tordonato said Permittivity and Expanding Frontiers are creating and advancing innovation, as evidenced by Permittivity’s success in the challenge.

Permittivity was developed under the Accelerator Program at Expanding Frontiers, providing an opportunity to contribute to the local community by hiring and mentoring talented individuals, including student interns.

The startup has also won regional competitions including the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Rafael Munguia Business Plan Competition and the inaugural Startup Texas pitch competition held by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation.

Expanding Frontiers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by Fredrick Jenet, PhD, in Brownsville that is developing an innovation ecosystem with an emphasis on space and energy technologies. The nonprofit supports local entrepreneurs commercializing NASA technologies by providing training, mentorship, and exposure to industry experts.

The organization also provides education and skills development in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math to high school and college students as well as veterans. Expanding Frontiers collaborates with NASA, the National Space Society, and the Silicon Valley Space Center and is supported by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, the Department of Energy, and the Economic Development Agency.

HeroX is a crowdsourcing platform that allows anyone in the global community to create a challenge or submit a solution to a posted challenge. They connect solvers with problems and believe that going to the global community can provide richer and broader solutions — “beyond what your own network can provide.” For more information visit https://www.herox.com.