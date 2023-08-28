LETTERS: Print more about Biden, Trump’s blowback

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The mainstream media need to get their many heads out of the sand like the proverbial ostrich. Since 2016 we have, almost every day through the media, been told how bad President Trump was: He was destroying our democracy, he lied about everything, he was totally corrupt. During this time, Trump, his kids and their spouses were turned inside out by a Democratic Congress and the media looking for dirt through TV production-like congressional hearings and impeachments.

Now let’s look at the press today and what the public apparently does not need to know about the current administration, the current president and his son Hunter’s business dealings. On June 21 this newspaper printed an article, buried inside, explaining how Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to minor tax charges and avoided a felony charge for illegal gun possession after a five-year investigation. He got what a lot of people are calling a sweetheart deal. Very nice.

Since then, much has come to light with regard to Hunter and his business dealings during the years his father was vice president and then president. I think it’s very alarming and sad that the mainstream media, including this paper, don’t see fit to inform the general public about what’s going on in the Republican House investigations like they did with the Democratic House and the many Trump investigations. For more than a month our local newspaper carried nothing about the hearings even though they were very revealing about some of Hunter’s business dealings and not very good publicity for the Biden family. Finally, over a month later, on July 27, another article, again buried inside, about Hunter having his “sweetheart deal” killed by a federal judge. Again, nothing at all about the hearings.

Makes a person wonder just how much the media keep from the public and how it can slant a narrative to suit its purposes.

Melvin L. Thompson

Mission

Trump’s blowback

Miles Taylor, a Republican conservative who worked in Homeland Security during the Trump administration, has written a book titled Blowback.

The title of the book suggests that a second Trump term would involve a return to policies he was not able to implement in his first term, things like barbed wire and tanks at the border, deployment of the military to Democrat-controlled cities, death sentences for drug dealers and expelling children of undocumented immigrants from school.

As fascinating and revelatory as this insider expose is, it treats only with the surface actions of despotism the mutilation of humane policies expected in a democracy.

Of deeper and longer-lasting concern is the mutilation of the structural processes of democracy that are outlined in articles and amendments to the Constitution.

Those provisions include things like subverting the independence of the judiciary, legislating in place of Congress, ignoring advice and consent of the Senate for new treaty obligations, unlawful usurping of the revenue power of Congress, railroading states, and a host of other unconstitutional activities.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

