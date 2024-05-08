Hidalgo man dies in early morning crash in McAllen; passenger hospitalized

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 21-year-old Hidalgo man died early Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a cinder block wall, another vehicle and a utility pole, according to Lt. Joel Morales, the public information officer for the McAllen Police Department.

The driver was identified as Dominik Alvarado whose last known address is located in Hidalgo.

According to Morales, police responded to the crash at 3:01 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard.

Alvarado struck a cinder block wall, another vehicle and a utility pole, Morales said.

Alvarado’s passenger, a 21-year-old male who has yet to be identified, was transported to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy for Alvarado.

The crash remains under investigation.