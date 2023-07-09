Muggles are celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — Muggles gathered here at the McAllen Public Library on Saturday to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with trivia and cosplay, as one does during such occasions.

Born July 31, 1980, the fictional character in J.K. Rowling’s beloved books and films attracted fans from the Rio Grande Valley to pay homage to the boy who lived.

Those well-versed in the wizarding world tried their hand at Harry Potter knowledge for bragging rights and fun.

The event was designed for audiences aged 18 years and over.

A second event will be held at the library, located at 4001 N. 23rd St. in McAllen, with a special screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” at noon Saturday, July 15. Popcorn will be free while supplies last.

Register online at bit.ly/mpl21 or call (956) 681-3000.