Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Edinburg dies

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle on Friday has died.

In a Sunday news release, city officials identified him as 49-year-old Edinburg resident Pete Centeno.

An unidentified driver hit Centeno at approximately 10:59 p.m. in the 1000 block of East University Dr.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a male had been struck by a vehicle and as a result of the accident had possible internal injuries,” a Saturday news release stated.

Police previously said the investigation is ongoing and that as of Saturday, no charges had been field against the driver of the vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: