HIDALGO — BorderFest returned with a bang on this weekend with an emphasis on Mexican-American culture intended to remind the Rio Grande Valley what it’s like to celebrate life with family and friends.
Brianna Salinas, 10, rides the tea cup ride at Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children enjoy the ride down the slide at Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Luna Jaime, 10, places color on a set of maracas at Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A display welcomes visitors to Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Vistors enjoy the rides Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A large pyramid is on display at Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Myranda Rodriguez, 7, paint a maraca during Borderfest at Ed Payne Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
