Police: Woman found dead from gunshot

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police discovered a woman who had been dead for several days on March 26 after responding to a welfare concern on the 925 block of East Pierce Street.

Officials identified the victim as 35-year-old Kristina Marie Torres.

“It was a welfare concern. I don’t know if it was family or a friend of the family. We were called out there to the apartment,” said Sgt. Larry Moore of the Harlingen Police Department.

According to police, the autopsy showed Torres died from a gunshot.

Moore declined to disclose the number of gunshots sustained, the location of the gunshot and the caliber of the weapon.

The case remains an active investigation.

“They’re working on some leads. We’re following up on all their leads,” Moore said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen Police Investigator Raul Flores at (956) 216-3454 or Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.