17-year-old jailed on $100K bond in McAllen stabbing

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and faces an aggravated assault charge tied to a stabbing incident in McAllen earlier this week.

Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, is being held on a $100,000 bond on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

His arrest stems from an incident that occurred early Thursday morning in which another male was found in the 2800 block of Maple Avenue in McAllen with stab wounds, according to police.

“The reporting party reported a male was yelling for help … banging on doors,” police said in a news release. “The responding police officers located the male/victim whom was injured and appeared to have stab wounds to his body. An ambulance was summoned and the male/victim was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.”

Rodriguez was identified as the person who stabbed the victim, according to police.

He was arrested Friday and arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on the aggravated assault charge and remains jailed.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.