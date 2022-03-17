McAllen police searching for teen in stabbing case

McAllen police are looking for a 17-year-old accused of stabbing another male early Thursday morning.

The McAllen Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant for Orlando Eric Rodriguez after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

Authorities arrived at the 2800 block of Maple Avenue in McAllen around 4:26 a.m. after responding to a call in reference to a man yelling for help. When officers arrived they found a male victim who had stab wounds on his body, according to the news release.

The victim was transported to the nearest hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the release, Rodriguez is being charged with aggravated assault.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.