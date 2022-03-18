Edinburg police investigating five-vehicle theft

Authorities are currently investigating a Thursday robbery of more than five vehicles in Edinburg.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, Edinburg police officers arrived at the 300 block of West Chapin Road in response to a burglary of several vehicles including a gray 2007 Mazda RX8, a white 2003 Hummer H2, a lime green 1975 International Scout, a double axle trailer and a double axle flatbed trailer, according to a news release from the city.

Officials believe the robbery occurred early Thursday morning between midnight and 6 a.m.

The investigation was still active as of Friday morning.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700 or the Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956) 383-TIPS.