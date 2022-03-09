Hearing indicates former Cameron Co. deputy to plea in sex case

A former Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy was scheduled Wednesday to plead to charges of official oppression and theft.

However, during the hearing, state District Judge Marla Cuellar reset the proceedings for a plea or trial announcement for March 30 as the parties are still working out details of the plea.

McAllen police arrested Victor Francisco Moctezuma on Dec. 4, 2019, for allegedly coercing a woman he met for masseuse services into sex acts, stealing $220 from her and identifying himself as law enforcement and threatening to have her arrested.

The 27-year-old Brownsville resident was off-duty at the time when authorities arrested him in the 1500 block of South Ninth Street in McAllen.

Sentencing recommendations were not mentioned during the hearing.