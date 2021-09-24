Former Cameron County sheriff’s deputy indicted on official oppression, theft

A former Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been indicted on charges of official oppression and theft after allegedly stealing more than $200 and threatening to arrest a masseuse who said she was coerced into sex acts by him.

Victor Francisco Moctezuma, a 27-year-old Brownsville resident, was indicted Aug. 26 and is scheduled for arraignment Monday morning.

He has not been charged over the sexual coercion allegations.

McAllen police arrested Moctezuma Dec. 4, 2019, in the 1500 block of South 9th Street in McAllen.

In a news release announcing his arrest, McAllen police said officers arrived at the location and were met by a woman who claimed to have met Moctezuma at that location for masseuse services.

She told police Moctezuma coerced her into sex acts, stole $220 from her and identified himself as a law enforcement officer and threatened to arrest her, according to the release.

Moctezuma was off-duty at the time.

He has remained free on $13,000 in bonds since his arrest.