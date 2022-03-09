Border Patrol agents arrest 136 people in two days

Border agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested 136 people who were illegally in the country during four separate incidents across the region.

On Monday, Border Patrol agents in Brownsville found a group of 86 people walking north from the Rio Grande. The group consisted of 31 family members and 55 single adults with the majority coming from Nicaragua and the rest from Columbia and other Central American countries.

Earlier that day, the Rio Grande City Police Department also received information about two apartments that were being used to harbor people illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol agents, along with Rio Grande City police officers, discovered 12 people and a caretaker who was a Mexican national. Authorities determined the people in the group came from Mexico, Honduras and Peru.

That same day, agents working with the Precinct 1 Hidalgo County Constable’s Office found five other people inside a Weslaco residence who were from El Salvador and Mexico.

And on Tuesday, agents received information about a home in Sullivan City that was being used as a stash house. Agents found 33 people inside without a caretaker and transported them to a Border Patrol station.

All of them were arrested and processed accordingly.