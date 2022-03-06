In the soft darkness of the warehouse, a golden mountain gleams under a spotlight as a bulldozer’s headlights sweep back and forth, picking up shovel loads of what initially looks like sand before dumping it into a bin onboard a truck.

One sniff of the air in the warehouse, sickly sweet, and it becomes unmistakable that you are looking at anything other than a nearly 90-foot-tall expanse of raw sugar.

The warehouse, and the sugar inside it, is part of Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Inc., a member-owned cooperative stretching across three counties with 125 growers to make — from growing the sugarcane in the fields to raw sugar and molasses — what was once known as ‘white gold’.

Historically, sugar was big business in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Texas State Historical Association, with sugarcane production on a commercial scale starting in the lower Rio Grande Valley in the early 1900s.

However, blight, low prices and the rise of other sugar-producing crops like sorghum and sugar beets as the state switched to syrup production gradually lessened the financial incentive for producing commercial sugar from sugarcane across the state.

According to Dale Kerstetter, the Environmental and Safety Director for Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Inc., the five sugar mills in the Rio Grande Valley were hard hit. The last holdout closed in 1921, finished by political and economic hardships due to World War I.

Starting with 100 growers, the cooperative formed in 1970 after feasibility studies in the 1960s determined that the industry could be financially viable again in the region. In 1973, the group built a sugar mill to process the sugarcane into unrefined sugar and molasses — the same mill which is now the only still operating in Texas.

It takes exactly 365 days for sugarcane to grow before harvesting. Sugarcane itself is something of a unique crop, while it can — and is — grown elsewhere in the country, in Texas, the Rio Grande Valley is the only place to meet the crop’s two conditions — heat and water.

While heat is an inescapable part of life in Texas, water is another matter.

“Sugarcane takes a lot of water, about 30 to 60 inches of rainfall to get it to grow properly. We don’t get that here,” said Kerstetter.

While the Valley doesn’t quite have the rainfall, it does have access to water through the area’s irrigation system that can pull water from the Rio Grande to supplement what nature can’t.

October begins the harvest, with sugarcane fields briefly burned to remove the plant’s fibrous leaves, harvested and taken back to the mill to have the sugarcane juice pressed out to turn into sugar and molasses.

During this time, the co-op runs on a 24/7 schedule for the next four to five months harvesting 34,000 acres of sugarcane to produce an average of 144,000 tons of raw sugar and 4 to 4 1/2 million gallons of animal feed-grade blackstrap molasses.

All of the sugar produced by the co-op is bought by Domino Sugar company, according to Kerstetter, and taken to Chalmette, Louisiana, for refining.

Though there have been delays in the harvest this year due to bad weather, the sugarcane harvest will soon close for the year.

After a little rainfall or helping hand with some irrigation, new sprouts will rise from the still-present roots and start the cycle again for next year.

Environmental and Safety Director Dale Kerstetter pulls back a stalk of sugarcane to reveal the dense growth Jan. 12 in the cooperative’s field of nursery stock outside the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa. Over the year that it takes to grow sugarcane, the field grows dense with stalks, signs and recordings in English and Spanish are posted and broadcast before each field burns at harvest to ensure no one is taking refuge inside. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
The burned stubs of sugarcane are visible through the smoke March 2 after the secondary burn at a grower’s field off FM507 in Harlingen. The field burns again following the harvest to remove any debris or old sugarcane stalks so the cane can begin to regrow for the next season. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Environmental and Safety Director Dale Kerstetter opens the elevator doors onto the processing floor Jan. 12 at the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Fine clouds of small cane stalk fibers, called bagasse, float into the air as sugarcane is pressed and rolled to extract all of its juices Jan. 12 at the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Stalks of sugarcane burned the previous day are ready for harvesting Feb. 23 at a grower’s field off FM 491 and
Mile 12 between Mercedes and La Villa. The sugarcane fields burn ahead of harvest to remove the plant’s fibrous leaves, speeding up harvesting and processing. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Harvesters drive down the rows of burned sugarcane followed by a buggy Feb. 23 at a grower’s field off FM 491 and Mile 12 between Mercedes and La Villa. Each buggy holds 10 tons of sugarcane with roughly 35 to 38 tons of cane yielded per acre. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Sugarcane is dropped off from the sugarcane hauling trucks into a cane dump before moving onto a belt-driven conveyor Jan. 12 at the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Environmental and Safety Director Dale Kerstetter picks through a handful of bagasse Jan. 12 outside the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa. This fiber from the sugarcane stalk leftover from extracting the juice is dried out and used as a fuel source for the steam-powered mill’s boilers and their electric turbines. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Steam from the water capture system used to contain and reduce ash particles from burning the bagasse rises from the stacks Jan. 12 over the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
A worker moves a hose out of the way in the walkway along the rollers Jan. 12 on the sugarcane processing side of the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Thousands of tons of raw sugar fill a warehouse Jan. 12 at the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc’s sugar mill in Santa Rosa. Throughout the season, the mill might produce as much as 140,000 tons. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
A column of yellow smoke billows into the air March 2 as a grower’s field burns to clear debris following the harvest off FM507 in Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

