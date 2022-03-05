Home Local News Photo Gallery: Pillars of Faith Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Pillars of Faith By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Awoman prays at Al Khair Islamic Society of RGV . Mosques are for both men and women but they pray in separate areas, most often in separate halls. Friday ,March,04,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The beautiful architecture exterior of Al Khair Islamic Society of RGV Friday ,March,04,2022. Qubba (dome)Most mosques also feature one or more domes, called qubba in Arabic. While not a ritual requirement like the mihrab, a dome does possess significance within the mosqueÑas a symbolic representation of the vault of heaven.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) A man prays in a separate room at Al Khair Islamic Society of Rio Grande Valley. The mosque is a non profit Islamic religious and educational organization established in 2005. The goal of this organization is to serve Islam and Muslims of the Rio Grande Valley.Friday ,March,04,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Upon entering the mosque, Muslims remove their shoes and sit on the floor facing the qiblah (prayer wall) which allows them to face Mecca during worship. Men pray in a separate room at Al Khair Islamic Society of Rio Grande Valley.Friday ,March,04,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) A woman prays at Al Khair Islamic Society of RGV . Mosques are for both men and women but they pray in separate areas, most often in separate halls. Friday ,March,04,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Women pray behind partitions in separate areas, not in the main prayer hall. Some mosques do not admit women at all due to the “lack of space” and the fact that some prayers, such as the Friday Jumuʻah, are mandatory for men but optional for women at Al Khair Islamic Society of RGV Friday ,March,04,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Women pray at Al Khair Islamic Society of RGV . Mosques are for both men and women but they pray in separate areas, most often in separate halls. Friday ,March,04,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Alamo man charged with murder following fatal shooting Hidalgo County mulls nixing daily reports of positive COVID cases Health milestone: Cardiologist saving lives with new procedure Pillars of faith: Pandemic only strengthened Valley’s Jewish, Islamic, Methodist communities ‘White gold’: Growers carry on Valley’s sugar tradition