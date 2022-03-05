Valley agencies respond to large Brooks County fire

A large fire in Brooks County on Friday has stretched more than 300 acres wide and is prompting residents and motorists in the area to take caution, according to authorities.

The Falfurrias Police Department said via Facebook that the fire was spotted near the Ranchito Road area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is among several agencies who have responded to the call and is assisting officials in Brooks County with the blaze.

The forest service said via Twitter that 50% of the fire had been contained as of 6:20 p.m., with the help of a ground crew and aircraft.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progression of the fire and are now working on extinguishing it.

More emergency personnel are expected to arrive to assist, while Falfurrias officers have asked residents to stay clear of the area.

According to Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider, his department and other Hidalgo County agencies, such as the Weslaco and McAllen fire departments in addition to all Precinct 4 agencies, are responding to help extinguish the fire.

Snider also said that the fire has thus far claimed at least six residences in the area.