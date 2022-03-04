Fed arrested in McAllen for driving drunk to raid, crashing into unit

BY VALERIE GONZALEZ AND MARK REAGAN | STAFF WRITERS

A drunk federal agent carrying a loaded weapon in McAllen was arrested Wednesday after crashing into another unmarked unit on his way to a raid, according to local police.

Police responded to the collision between two unmarked law enforcement units in the 2700 block of West La Vista in McAllen around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The officer encountered William Bernard McCarthy Jr., 37, an agent with Homeland Security Investigations, standing behind his 2020 blue Dodge Durango.

After taking McCarthy’s concealed weapon, a 9mm Glock 26 Gen 4, from his holster, the officer inspected it and found it was loaded with 10 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

The police secured the weapon and spoke to McCarthy, who admitted he was driving and said “he struck the other vehicle on his way to a raid in slurred speech,” the officer noted in his report.

McCarthy said he had been drinking.

“He had a couple of beers yesterday night at 9 p.m.,” the affidavit stated.

A series of standardized field sobriety tests were prompted by the “odor of consumed alcoholic beverage” emitting from the agent’s breath.

McCarthy swayed during a gaze test, struggled to balance during a “walk and turn” examination and was unable to stand properly for the “one leg stand” test. He was arrested and taken to the police department where his breath alcohol samples were .203 g/210L and 0.200 g/210 L, according to the police report.

Due to the high level of intoxication, McCarthy was charged with a Class A misdemeanor. Since he had his weapon at the time of the criminal incident, drunk driving, he was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, another Class A misdemeanor.

He received a combined personal recognizance bond of $5,000 and was released on the same day.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency encompassing HSI, provided a response affirming they are addressing the incident.

“As public servants working for a law enforcement agency, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the statement read. “Any allegations of misconduct are appropriately investigated, and any employee who has committed provable misconduct, will be held accountable. Where necessary, HSI works with federal and/or state and local law enforcement who may investigate such allegations. Per agency protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility will also review the allegations.”

