Supporting one another: FemCity to celebrate fourth anniversary

HARLINGEN — From aspiring entrepreneurs to those who are already operating full-fledged businesses, local women have an upcoming opportunity to connect and help each other succeed.

The FemCity Harlingen and Brownsville Collectives are teaming up to celebrate their networking groups’ fourth anniversary on Monday, Feb. 21.

“Even though the two cities are 30 minutes apart, many of the members of FemCity Brownsville and FemCity Harlingen know each other,” FemCity Harlingen Collective Leader Christina Rodriguez said. “We thought it would be great to celebrate together because we started both groups in the same month.”

The groups’ celebration event will begin at 6 p.m. at 1205 E. Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville.

“We’re going to have fun,” Rodriguez said. “It’s going to be a nice event where we can get to know each other and meet new people.”

Monday’s event will have a DJ, food and drinks. This celebration is open to members and those who are interested in learning more about FemCity.

“We’re a members only community created exclusively for women in business,” Rodriguez explained. “Our program infuses purpose, intention and positivity for women looking to launch, grow and up level their business in a community that embraces gratitude.”

FemCity Founder Violette de Ayala is going to join the celebration via Zoom to talk about FemCity and her vision for the global women’s networking organization.

Ayala created FemCity about 10 years ago because she wanted a place where women could get together and support each other in a positive environment.

“Many times, business owners feel like they’re competing with each other. Whereas, in FemCity, that’s not the focus,” Rodriguez said. “The focus is on the person and what we can do to support you and be there for you.”

For Rodriguez, it’s amazing to see both FemCity Collectives reach their fourth year.

Rodriguez said when she first attended a FemCity Harlingen Collective event four years ago, she instantly felt welcomed.

The FemCity Harlingen Collective currently has about 15 members.

“Most of our members have been members for almost the entire time,” Rodriguez said. “It’s very exciting and nice to be surrounded by people who understand you and enjoy showing up and being part of a group. We try to make it a place where people feel welcomed.”