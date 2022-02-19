Photo Gallery: Black community leaders unveil murals for annual observance

McALLEN — People from across the Rio Grande Valley came together for the unveiling and dedication ceremony of a mural honoring the Historic Bethel Garden on Saturday to celebrate Black History Month.

In partnership with the city of McAllen, Village in the Valley (ViVa), a nonprofit group focused on uniting the Black community while connecting cultures in the Valley, hosted the event.

Bethel Garden, an official Texas Historic Landmark, is the former location of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 1322 S. 16th St. in McAllen, which was one of the first African American churches in Hidalgo County. The garden is across the street from the former Booker T. Washington High School, the only high school that Black students could attend when schools were segregated.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: