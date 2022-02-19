Photo Gallery: Black community leaders unveil murals for annual observance

McALLEN — People from across the Rio Grande Valley came together for the unveiling and dedication ceremony of a mural honoring the Historic Bethel Garden on Saturday to celebrate Black History Month.
In partnership with the city of McAllen, Village in the Valley (ViVa), a nonprofit group focused on uniting the Black community while connecting cultures in the Valley, hosted the event.
Bethel Garden, an official Texas Historic Landmark, is the former location of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 1322 S. 16th St. in McAllen, which was one of the first African American churches in Hidalgo County. The garden is across the street from the former Booker T. Washington High School, the only high school that Black students could attend when schools were segregated.
Attendees look over artwork during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees gather before the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Pastor Al Gatling speaks during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees listen to speeches during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Lisa Irby, left, looks at a mural she designed during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees listen to speeches during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A display shows the history of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Victor Delgado, 3, looks at artwork during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden murals Saturday in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The Faith mural seen Saturday at Bethel Garden in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees gather before the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Murals are displayed during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Visitors are welcomed before the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees listen to speeches during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A mural showing local Black history is displayed during the unveiling and dedication of the Bethel Garden mural at Bethel Garden on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
