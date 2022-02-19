Jubilee awarded $23 million GEAR UP grant

Jubilee Academies-Brownsville has been awarded a GEAR UP grant totaling $23 million over seven years to focus on academic preparation and post-secondary readiness among kindergarten through seventh-grade students.

GEAR UP is an acronym for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.

The grant is unusual in that it follows kindergarten through seventh-grade students, directly impacting student success initiatives, said Amy De La Rosa, GEAR UP site coordinator for Jubilee Academies, a charter school at 4955 Pablo Kisel Blvd. in Bownsville.

Most GEAR UP grants follow a cohort of seventh graders through their senior year in high school. Following this cohort at a younger age makes the grant more impactful, she said.

One of the grant’s top priorities will be increasing the number of students passing the STAAR state standardized achievement test and enrolling in Advanced Placement or Early College/Dual Enrollment classes. Promoting Algebra I completion by ninth grade, advocating for SAT and ACT test taking, ensuring students are college/military ready while increasing graduation rates are other grant objectives, De La Rosa said.

Students will be able to earn certifications or credentials and work-based learning skills in preparation for employment post graduation, all of which will be supported with teacher professional development for sustainability, De La Rosa said.

Family members of students in the GEAR UP cohort will receive comprehensive college and career opportunity training in preparation of their student’s postsecondary choices. Training topics will include financial literacy, FAFSA and scholarship applications, college and vocational school awareness, military options, and more. GEAR UP will provide services and resources to students and families regarding mental healthcare, crisis interventions, mentoring, and tutoring to nurture graduation from high school and enrollment in higher education.

Jubilee Brownsville will host a kick off event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for students, families and the community to learn more about its GEAR UP initiatives. The school wants to get families and students excited about being a part of the grant. Adam Cardona, multimedia journalist at CBS 4 / NBC 23, will be the guest speaker. There will be on site enrollment, door prizes, snacks, and more, Jubilee said in encouraging community members to join in the celebration of its GEAR UP grant.