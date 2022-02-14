Hidalgo County virus toll exceeds 3,700 as 12 more die

Hidalgo County reported 12 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday along with 714 new cases of the virus.

Of the dozen deaths, eight were unvaccinated.

The deceased individuals were from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen and San Juan and ranged in age from their 40s to over 70.

Those fatalities — seven of them men and six women — bring the death toll for Hidalgo County to 3,703.

Of the county’s new cases, 146 were reported as confirmed, 566 as probable and two as suspected, bringing it to a total of 161,307 cases, of which 97,860 were confirmed, 60,236 probable and 3,211 suspected.

Local hospitals continued to treat 302 patients with the virus, 292 of them adults and 10 of them pediatric patients.

Of those, 90 adults and six pediatric patients were in intensive care units.

So far, TDEM has infused 5,789 patients.

The county announced another 680 people were released from isolation Monday, bringing that total to 157,057 and leaving the county with 547 active cases.

Local schools continue to report COVID-19 data, adding 21 staff cases and 82 student cases.

The total number of positive students reported stands at 14,473, while the total number of staff is 4,234.

Cameron County reported additional COVID-19 data as well Monday, adding 664 cases and six deaths to its totals.

Those fatalities range in age from their 50s to 70s and bring the death toll to 2,125, a release from the county said. Two of Monday’s decedents were fully vaccinated.

Of the county’s new cases, 487 were reported as confirmed, 174 were reported as probable and three were reported as self-reports resulting from at-home testing.