(Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety/DPS)

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the rollover of a fire truck in northern Hidalgo County Friday afternoon.

The driver of a volunteer Edinburg fire truck was injured in the single-vehicle crash that happened sometime after 5:30 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 490 east of Highway 281, according to DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

The injuries were non-life threatening, but the driver was taken to the hospital. Poor visibility or impaired visibility was likely the cause, Montalvo said about the cause of the rollover.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR