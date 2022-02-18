Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the rollover of a fire truck in northern Hidalgo County Friday afternoon.

The driver of a volunteer Edinburg fire truck was injured in the single-vehicle crash that happened sometime after 5:30 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 490 east of Highway 281, according to DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

The injuries were non-life threatening, but the driver was taken to the hospital. Poor visibility or impaired visibility was likely the cause, Montalvo said about the cause of the rollover.