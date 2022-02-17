Beto O’Rourke is coming back to the Rio Grande Valley this weekend with early voting in full swing.

A news release from the gubernatorial candidate’s campaign shared his scheduled visits in the Valley, where he will be holding Get Out the Vote events ahead of the March 1 primary elections.

“For too long, people in south Texas have been left behind and forgotten,” the release read. “The current Governor only uses south Texas as a political prop as he parachutes in, poses for photo-opps, and doesn’t listen to or address the real issues at-stake for south Texas families and communities.”

O’Rourke’s visit comes one week after he brought his “Keeping the Lights On” tour to the Valley to discuss the state’s power grid failures during the 2021 winter storm.

The gubernatorial candidate met with constituents at ​​Firemen’s Park in McAllen and the streets of a north Donna colonia to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of last year’s “snowpocalypse,” as well as higher wages for teachers, Medicaid expansion and the legalization of marijuana.

O’Rourke has events scheduled at UTRGV’s Edinburg campus at 12:30 p.m. Friday, followed by stops in McAllen at 3:30 p.m. and Harlingen at 6:30 p.m., though the news release did not specify any locations.

His Get Out the Vote events will continue Saturday with block walking in Brownsville at 12:30 p.m. and a rally with the Tejano Democrats in Donna at 6 p.m. He will also be holding an event at the Texas A&M International University campus in Laredo at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.