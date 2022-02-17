Broken Sprocket, South Texas Conjunto Association ready for Charro Days

The South Texas Conjunto Association and The Broken Sprocket are joining in this year’s Charro Days celebration by holding the second annual Broken Sombrero Fest of Games and Contest Saturday at The Broken Sprocket.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Broken Sprocket at 6305 Paredes Line Road. It is free and open to the public.

There will be several games such as the Tortilla Tortilla Toss, the Waiter’s Race, Jalapeno Eating Contest, the Three Pound Burrito eating contest with the El Grito to follow at 6 p.m., said Eutimio Ruedas, of co-director of STCA Brownsville Freddie Gomez Chapter.

“We are all set” for Saturday, Ruedas said. “The weather is going to be a nice 68 degrees.”

The STCA’s Baile Ranchero will follow at 7 p.m. with music provided by new Tejano artist Ruby Anne, Andie Bustamante and Brownsville’s Grupo Legaddo. Also performing will be the Latin Variety Band, playing classic Tejano and Ruben De La Cruz and his Conjunto with legendary bajo sexto player Ruben Garza.

“We are hoping that people who attend the Baile Del Sol will head over the Sproket” for additional fun, Ruedas said.

The Baile Del Sol begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Charro Days Headquarters in downtown Brownsville.

“Everything is free. We just want people to come and have fun,” Ruedas said.