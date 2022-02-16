Hidalgo County COVID hospitalizations continue to fall, but 12 more die

Twelve COVID-19 related deaths and 237 new cases were reported in Hidalgo County on Wednesday as hospitalizations continue to decline in the area.

Of the 12 deceased individuals, eight of them were not vaccinated.

The report shows the majority were in their 60s and 70s while only two were in their 40s and 50s.

Four of the individuals were from Mission, two from Alamo and one from Edinburg, Weslaco, Hidalgo, McAllen and Pharr each. Another two were reported as undisclosed.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 3,733.

Currently, there are 261 adults and 23 children in Hidalgo County hospitals due to the disease. There were a total of 294 in local hospitals the previous day, and over the last two weeks the numbers have decreased from the 400s.

In the ICUs, there were 72 adults and five children Wednesday.

Of the 237 newly reported cases, 161 were confirmed to be positive while 74 remain probable and only two are suspected.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County to 98,198.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Department of Emergency Management is up to 5,885.

Cases in Hidalgo County schools are relatively low as only three school staff members and nine students were reported as being COVID positive.

The report also showed that 176 individuals were released from isolation, bringing that total to 157,705.

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths with 223 reported cases.

Of those five individuals, three were not vaccinated.

The report reveals the majority were in their 80s while one individual was in their 90s and the other in their 50s. One was from Harlingen, another from La Feria and the rest were from Los Fresnos.

Of the 223 newly reported cases, only 96 were revealed to be positive.