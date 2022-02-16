Edinburg PD looking for driver in hit-and-run crash

Edinburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a driver in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital after being ejected from her vehicle Wednesday evening.

A release from the city said police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of the 5300 block of South Expressway 281 just after 6 p.m.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a white Ford Expedition on its side,” it reads. “They also saw that the 30-year-old female driver had been ejected from her vehicle.”

Officers learned that the woman had been attempting a lane change and collided with a white construction pick-up truck with cones in the back towing a black trailer, it said.

“The collision caused the Ford Expedition to strike the concrete barrier and then flip on its side,” the release said. “The female driver was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to DHR to be treated for her injuries.”

The driver of the construction pick-up left the scene, the release said. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700.