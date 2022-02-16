BISD to host 29th annual Principal for a Day

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold its annual Principal for a Day event on Thursday, inviting area civic and business leaders to serve as guest principals at each of the district’s 57 campuses and then hosting them for a luncheon at the Ambassador Event Center.

At the luncheon the guest principals normally share experiences gleaned from having spent the morning at the principal’s desk. BISD’s goal in hosting the event is to build stronger bridges of communication within the community.

Over the past 29 years, the district estimates that 1,500 civic and business leaders have served as guest principals.

Here is a list of this year’s principals for a day:

>> High Schools/Alternative Schools

Brownsville Early College High School — Erin Elizabeth Gamez, Attorney at Law, Gamez Law Firm

Hanna Early College High School — Cesar Mascorro, Retired Brownsville ISD Band Director

Lopez Early College High School — Aida Coronado-Garcia, Chief Operating Officer, DHR Health Brownsville

Pace Early College High School — Paula Gonzalez, Retired Athletic Director, McAllen ISD

Porter Early College High School — Jim Tipton, President, Tipton Motors

Rivera Early College High School — Edgar Emmanuel Garcia, MPAS PA-C & Clinical Director at Advanced Urgent Care-Brownsville and Emergency Medicine PA at Valley Baptist Medical Center

Veterans Memorial Early College High School — Jesus Roberto Rodriguez, President, Texas Southmost College

Brownsville Academic Center — Gilbert Sauceda, Retired Head Drill Instructor, Brownsville ISD

BLA Middle School — Faith Woodard, Evening News Anchor, CBS 4 Valley News Central

BLA High School — Andre Benavidez, Assistant District Attorney, Cameron County

Lincoln Park High School — Dr. Rita Hernandez, Director, Cameron County Education Initiative

>> Middle Schools

Besteiro Middle School — Prisci Roca Tipton, Brownsville ISD Board Vice President, Director of Special Instructional Projects, Texas Southmost College

Faulk Middle School — Nurith Galonsky, Commissioner-District 1, City of Brownsville

Garcia Middle School — George Gavito, CEO, OP 10.33

Lucio Middle School — Frank Acevedo, Chief Nursing Officer, Valley Regional Medical Center

Manzano Middle School — Jacquelyn Salazar, Owner, Texas Gold Kettle Corn

Oliveira Middle School — Eddie Garcia, Brownsville ISD Board President, Retired Brownsville Police Officer

Perkins Middle School — Jesus Hernandez, Deacon, St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church

Stell Middle School — Jonathan Gracia, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2, Cameron County

Stillman Middle School — Henry LeVrier, Charro Days Fiesta President, Retired School Administrator

Vela Middle School — Hilda Ledezma, Founder & CEO, Revival of Cultural Arts

>> Elementary Schools

Aiken Elementary — Alexander E. Marquez, Registered Nurse, Valley Baptist Medical Center

Benavides Elementary — Paul Schwangler, Senior Facility Manager-Border Region, H-E-B

Breeden Elementary — Melinda Santiago, RPH, Pharmacist, Complex Rx Pharmacy

Brite Elementary – Marisela C. Cortez, External Affairs Manager, SpaceX

Burns Elementary — Drue Brown, Brownsville ISD Board Member, Retired Brownsville ISD Administrator

Canales Elementary — Jaime Perez, Registered CT/X-Ray Technologist, Heart Institute

Castañeda Elementary — Frankie Perez, Registered Nurse, Valley Regional Medical Center

Champion Elementary — Laura Perez-Reyes, District Clerk, Cameron County

Cromack Elementary — Anthony Cornejo, Attorney, Law Office of Anthony Cornejo

Del Castillo Elementary — Maria E. Gonzalez, Texas Lesson Study Specialist, Region One ESC-Brownsville

Egly Elementary — Nathan Janis, Assistant District Attorney, Cameron County

El Jardin Elementary — Joe D. Garcia, Financial Planner/Owner, Blanket Retirement Services

Gallegos Elementary — Mary Esther Sorola, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 3, Cameron County

Garden Park Elementary — Victor M. Caballero, Retired Brownsville ISD Administrator

Garza Elementary — Rick Najera, Deputy Fire Chief, Brownsville Fire Department

Gonzalez Elementary — Albert Baez, Owner, Elite Learners Academy

Hudson Elementary — Greg Garcia, Retired Brownsville ISD Grants Coordinator

Keller Elementary — Giana Hesterberg, Author and Motivational Speaker

Martin Elementary — Andres Guerra, Communications and Public Affairs Intern, San Antonio Housing Authority

Morningside Elementary — Vero Dimas, Executive Director, Brownsville Wellness Coalition

Ortiz Elementary — Denise Nuñez, Corporate Officer, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Palm Grove Elementary — Eric Garza, Sheriff, Cameron County

Paredes Elementary — Carmen Casanova, Vice President, Texas Community Bank

Peña Elementary — Marisela Nava, Child Care Unit Manager, Texas Southmost College

Perez Elementary — Herman Lee Young, Registered Pharmacist, Heart Hospital Pharmacy (Retired)

Pullam Elementary — Eugenio Cardenas, Assistant Chief, Brownsville Fire Department

Putegnat Elementary — Adela Kowalski-Garza, Assistant District Attorney, Cameron County

Russell Elementary — Heriberto Reynoso, CEO & Founder, Reybotics

Sharp Elementary — Jessica G. Gonzalez, Brownsville ISD Board Member, Parent Volunteer

Skinner Elementary — J. Gabriel Guajardo, M.D., Gynecologist

Southmost Elementary — Hector Almanza, Manager, Academy Sports and Outdoors

Vermillion Elementary — Guadalupe Izaguirre, Officer, Brownsville Police Department

Villa Nueva Elementary — Baldo Diaz, Co-Owner, Premier Granite and Marble

Yturria Elementary — Arnulfo Rodriguez, IV, Assistant Department Manager, H-E-B