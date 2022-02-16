BISD to host 29th annual Principal for a Day

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold its annual Principal for a Day event on Thursday, inviting area civic and business leaders to serve as guest principals at each of the district’s 57 campuses and then hosting them for a luncheon at the Ambassador Event Center.
At the luncheon the guest principals normally share experiences gleaned from having spent the morning at the principal’s desk. BISD’s goal in hosting the event is to build stronger bridges of communication within the community.
Over the past 29 years, the district estimates that 1,500 civic and business leaders have served as guest principals.
Here is a list of this year’s principals for a day:
>> High Schools/Alternative Schools
Brownsville Early College High School — Erin Elizabeth Gamez, Attorney at Law, Gamez Law Firm
Hanna Early College High School — Cesar Mascorro, Retired Brownsville ISD Band Director
Lopez Early College High School — Aida Coronado-Garcia, Chief Operating Officer, DHR Health Brownsville
Pace Early College High School — Paula Gonzalez, Retired Athletic Director, McAllen ISD
Porter Early College High School — Jim Tipton, President, Tipton Motors
Rivera Early College High School — Edgar Emmanuel Garcia, MPAS PA-C & Clinical Director at Advanced Urgent Care-Brownsville and Emergency Medicine PA at Valley Baptist Medical Center
Veterans Memorial Early College High School — Jesus Roberto Rodriguez, President, Texas Southmost College
Brownsville Academic Center — Gilbert Sauceda, Retired Head Drill Instructor, Brownsville ISD
BLA Middle School — Faith Woodard, Evening News Anchor, CBS 4 Valley News Central
BLA High School — Andre Benavidez, Assistant District Attorney, Cameron County
Lincoln Park High School — Dr. Rita Hernandez, Director, Cameron County Education Initiative
>> Middle Schools
Besteiro Middle School — Prisci Roca Tipton, Brownsville ISD Board Vice President, Director of Special Instructional Projects, Texas Southmost College
Faulk Middle School — Nurith Galonsky, Commissioner-District 1, City of Brownsville
Garcia Middle School — George Gavito, CEO, OP 10.33
Lucio Middle School — Frank Acevedo, Chief Nursing Officer, Valley Regional Medical Center
Manzano Middle School — Jacquelyn Salazar, Owner, Texas Gold Kettle Corn
Oliveira Middle School — Eddie Garcia, Brownsville ISD Board President, Retired Brownsville Police Officer
Perkins Middle School — Jesus Hernandez, Deacon, St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church
Stell Middle School — Jonathan Gracia, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2, Cameron County
Stillman Middle School — Henry LeVrier, Charro Days Fiesta President, Retired School Administrator
Vela Middle School — Hilda Ledezma, Founder & CEO, Revival of Cultural Arts
>> Elementary Schools
Aiken Elementary — Alexander E. Marquez, Registered Nurse, Valley Baptist Medical Center
Benavides Elementary — Paul Schwangler, Senior Facility Manager-Border Region, H-E-B
Breeden Elementary — Melinda Santiago, RPH, Pharmacist, Complex Rx Pharmacy
Brite Elementary – Marisela C. Cortez, External Affairs Manager, SpaceX
Burns Elementary — Drue Brown, Brownsville ISD Board Member, Retired Brownsville ISD Administrator
Canales Elementary — Jaime Perez, Registered CT/X-Ray Technologist, Heart Institute
Castañeda Elementary — Frankie Perez, Registered Nurse, Valley Regional Medical Center
Champion Elementary — Laura Perez-Reyes, District Clerk, Cameron County
Cromack Elementary — Anthony Cornejo, Attorney, Law Office of Anthony Cornejo
Del Castillo Elementary — Maria E. Gonzalez, Texas Lesson Study Specialist, Region One ESC-Brownsville
Egly Elementary — Nathan Janis, Assistant District Attorney, Cameron County
El Jardin Elementary — Joe D. Garcia, Financial Planner/Owner, Blanket Retirement Services
Gallegos Elementary — Mary Esther Sorola, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 3, Cameron County
Garden Park Elementary — Victor M. Caballero, Retired Brownsville ISD Administrator
Garza Elementary — Rick Najera, Deputy Fire Chief, Brownsville Fire Department
Gonzalez Elementary — Albert Baez, Owner, Elite Learners Academy
Hudson Elementary — Greg Garcia, Retired Brownsville ISD Grants Coordinator
Keller Elementary — Giana Hesterberg, Author and Motivational Speaker
Martin Elementary — Andres Guerra, Communications and Public Affairs Intern, San Antonio Housing Authority
Morningside Elementary — Vero Dimas, Executive Director, Brownsville Wellness Coalition
Ortiz Elementary — Denise Nuñez, Corporate Officer, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Palm Grove Elementary — Eric Garza, Sheriff, Cameron County
Paredes Elementary — Carmen Casanova, Vice President, Texas Community Bank
Peña Elementary — Marisela Nava, Child Care Unit Manager, Texas Southmost College
Perez Elementary — Herman Lee Young, Registered Pharmacist, Heart Hospital Pharmacy (Retired)
Pullam Elementary — Eugenio Cardenas, Assistant Chief, Brownsville Fire Department
Putegnat Elementary — Adela Kowalski-Garza, Assistant District Attorney, Cameron County
Russell Elementary — Heriberto Reynoso, CEO & Founder, Reybotics
Sharp Elementary — Jessica G. Gonzalez, Brownsville ISD Board Member, Parent Volunteer
Skinner Elementary — J. Gabriel Guajardo, M.D., Gynecologist
Southmost Elementary — Hector Almanza, Manager, Academy Sports and Outdoors
Vermillion Elementary — Guadalupe Izaguirre, Officer, Brownsville Police Department
Villa Nueva Elementary — Baldo Diaz, Co-Owner, Premier Granite and Marble
Yturria Elementary — Arnulfo Rodriguez, IV, Assistant Department Manager, H-E-B