Strong winds causing power outages in Brownsville

Some Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) customers may be experiencing power interruptions today due to wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

BPUB officials said light outages may be related to tree branches and palm debris that have fallen and hit power lines. BPUB is aware of the disruptions and is addressing the situation.

The utility company said BPUB employees are working to restore electricity to impacted customers. Residential and commercial customers are asked to be patient as BPUB employees work as quickly and safely as possible to restore outages. All interruptions in power are being prioritized to address the most crucial incidents first.

Never touch a downed power line and always treat a downed line as if it were energized. Contact 911 to report downed power lines.