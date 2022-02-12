Photo Gallery: Devoted to dance, UTRGV’s Ballet Folklórico brings back Alegría performances

EDINBURG — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ballet Folklórico held their opening night of a multi-show run Friday at the university’s Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg, with the help of UTRGV Mariachi Juvenil Aztlan and Grupo Galán who played accompanying music to the dancers’ choreography.

The folklórico last performed their Alegría show in 2020 right before the pandemic happened, skipping 2021 and have since scaled down their productions to avoid huge crowds, but with mandates slowly being lifted and society trying to return to a bit of normalcy amid the omicron variant, it seemed like the right time for a return. Though it’s not without its challenges.

