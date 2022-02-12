EDINBURG — The Spanish word alegría translates to happiness in English, which is probably the best way to describe how one feels after witnessing the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ballet Folklórico’s accurately named show, Alegría 2022.

UTRGV’s Ballet Folklórico held their opening night of a multi-show run Friday at the university’s Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg, with the help of UTRGV Mariachi Juvenil Aztlan and Grupo Galán who played accompanying music to the dancers’ choreography.

“Alegría is basically a journey through Mexico,” UTRGV’s Ballet Folklórico Director Miguel Angel Peña Caballero said. “We are presenting [the show] in several sections … each section portrays the culture and traditions from each state [represented in the show].”

From the cowboy inspired Baja California to the African influenced Nayarit, the show promises a taste of several states, regions and eras of Mexico’s rich history.

Though Caballero choreographed a majority of the show, he had several guest artists choreograph dances from their respective states and regions in Mexico for authenticity.

“We have four or five other productions throughout the year, but Alegría has been the most popular for several years,” Caballero said. “That makes it extra special for us because we’re coming back to this big production after two years … we came back, I believe, very strong this year.”

The folklórico last performed their Alegría show in 2020 right before the pandemic happened, skipping 2021 and have since scaled down their productions to avoid huge crowds, but with mandates slowly being lifted and society trying to return to a bit of normalcy amid the omicron variant, it seemed like the right time for a return. Though it’s not without its challenges.

Dancers had to practice and work out on their own as classes were still taught online. Professors would record themselves performing the choreography in order for their students to follow along with the videos provided.

Newcomers were thrust into a different and unorthodox teaching environment and would struggle with practice. Professors had to split the dancers into groups to maintain a safe environment to teach in.

Face masks were also an obstacle many dancers faced when they were able to practice with their assigned group.

“We get tired without the mask and now with the restriction of not having the opportunity to breathe, we had to find mask cups to wear under the mask because some of us were having panic attacks,” Elizabeth Stamatio, a folklórico dancer pursuing her masters in mental health clinical counseling, said.

A few dancers within the company had also caught COVID-19 and struggled with their limited lung capacity and stamina due to the virus.

Caballero was adamant about his dancers practicing and working out outside of class to maintain their conditioning.

“It was definitely challenging getting back into our rhythm,” Stamatio said. “It was a struggle at first but as a group I think we pulled it through.”

Stamatio and Caballero were not wrong.

Despite the hardships faced and the group’s nervousness, the passion, enthusiasm and comradery were ever present throughout the entirety of the show.

Each dance was as unique as the costumes’ meticulous detail with their vibrant colors and designs, which were custom made and commissioned from tailors from each state represented in this year’s show, adding to its authenticity.

The music, which was a mix of original compositions and popular songs, was strong and could make any audience member want to get up and dance along.

Each section also had a unique backdrop relating to either the setting where the dances were taking place, such as the second section’s Aztec pyramid, or complimenting the dance itself with shimmering stars or tapestries.

If there was any reason to escape the confines of lockdown due to a global pandemic to seek something uplifting and move one’s soul, it would be this show.

“It’s been a difficult year and a hard season for us,” Stamatio said. “We hope that people take away a little bit of the love and passion that we have for this dance but that they get to enjoy it most of all.”

The public can watch Alegría 2022 this coming weekend, Feb. 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Another performance is also scheduled for March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

Adult tickets are priced at $15 while senior and student tickets are $10. Children’s tickets are priced at $5.

For more information or accommodations, call (956) 665-2230 or visit utrgv.edu/balletfolklorico.

To see more photos of the performance, view Monitor photojournalist Delcia Lopez’s full photo gallery here: