A weak cold front will pass through the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain.

There’s a 70% chance of rain for Saturday morning and the rain will continue throughout the day and then decrease towards the evening.

“It’s going to be more of like a weaker cold front,” said Angelica Soria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley.

The coldest temperatures will be early Sunday morning where they will be in the low 40s, Soria said. No freezing temperatures are anticipated.

The highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s and the highs on Sunday will be around 61 degrees. “It’s going to drop about 10 degrees,” Soria said.

Winds of 13 to 18 mph are expected on Saturday afternoon with gusts as high as 23 mph, as the cool front passes through. Rainfall amounts of one quarter of an inch could be expected. The highest amounts are forecasted in the southeastern portions along coastal Cameron County, Soria said. “It (the front) will pass through pretty quickly.”

The high temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s and the lows on Monday night will be around 54 degrees. Tuesday’s temperature will be around 76 degrees.