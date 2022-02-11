6 Mission men accused in violent kidnapping involving ‘stolen’ immigrants

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 constables arrested a fifth suspect in a November kidnapping in which a man was beaten, burned and threatened to be shot.

Sam Lara, a 19-year-old Mission resident, was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center Wednesday on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Four other Mission residents have also been arrested: 18-year-old Oscar Garcia, 18-year-old Emiliano Villela, 19-year-old Rafael Polanco and 23-year-old Ricardo Vargas. They all face the same aggravated kidnapping charge.

An affidavit also names 19-year-old Mission resident Jose Gallegos as a suspect who held the alleged victim against his will, but he could not be found during a search of jail records Friday.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the kidnapping Nov. 21 after responding to a welfare concern at a residence in the 17000 block of Sabal Palm Drive in Peñitas.

The following day, a sheriff’s investigator ran an inquiry on phone numbers that were used to make ransom calls and traced those calls to Garcia, who was not home when deputies went to look for him.

About two hours later, the alleged victim was dropped off at the McAllen Convention Center, where he waved down a McAllen police officer and asked for help, according to an affidavit.

The alleged victim told investigators he met up with Vargas Nov. 19 and Vargas demanded payment from him because the alleged victim’s brother had allegedly stolen some immigrants who were in the country illegally.

During that meeting, Villela arrived in a Chevrolet with Vargas’ brother, Garcia and another man identified as Luis Garcia, authorities said.

“Ricky told him that he wanted his money and to get in the vehicle or else he would be shot,” the affidavit states. “He got into the car and was punched by everyone on his head and body, and hit with a lock on his head.”

Investigators say the alleged victim was taken to a room behind Polanco’s residence where his hands were tied.

“Rafael choked and hit him with a stick on his buttocks and legs. Ricky hit him with a bat on his buttocks as he asked for all his money,” the affidavit states. “Ricky also burned his ‘PX3’ tattoo off with a lighter because Ricky is from a rival gang.”

The charging document says that the alleged victim was then taken to Vargas’ apartment and left in a room.

“He was asked for his family’s number to call for ransom,” the affidavit states. “On Sunday, November 21, 2021, he was taken to a Motel 6. While at the hotel someone called Emiliano and told him that Polanco had been arrested at his residence.”

Investigators say the alleged victim was held until Monday when he was released at the McAllen Convention Center.

“During the 3 days he was captive, he never attempted to run because he feared he would be shot,” the affidavit states.

As of Friday afternoon, Villela had bailed out of the county jail on a $100,000 bond, while Garcia bailed out on a $25,000 bond.

Lara remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, while Vargas remains held on a $250,000 bond.

Polanco remains jailed on a $250,000 bond and also has an additional $70,000 in bonds for theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated charges.