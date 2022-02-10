Record 49 BISD band, choir students headed for state

A record 49 Brownsville Independent School District choral and instrumental music students are headed to the 2022 Texas Music Educators Convention and Clinic this week in San Antonio as members of All-State choirs, bands, orchestras and ensembles.

Qualifying for TMEA All-State participation represents the pinnacle of achievement for Texas music students. This year, the competitive audition process began with more than 70,000 students from around the state. In the end, the revered title of “All-Stater” was given to only 1,875 top-tier musicians.

They will participate in three days of rehearsals starting Thursday directed by nationally recognized conductors. Their experience will culminate in concerts for thousands of attendees on Saturday at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Among the notable achievements by this year’s group:

>> Four instrumentalists have fulfilled their goals of earning a chair in the All-State Band for four consecutive years: Brandon Sanchez of Pace Early College High School, Diego Arias of Rivera Early College High School, and Michael Arizmendi and Orlando Perez of Veterans Memorial Early College High School.

>> Cullen Douglas, tenor saxophonist from Lopez Early College High School, earned the top chair in the state for his instrument.

>> The Veterans Memorial Choir set a new record within BISD with 11 vocalists.

>> With 28 instrumentalists and 21 vocalists, BISD surpassed its own records of 26 instrumentalists set in 2020 and 20 vocalists set in 2016.

Here are BISD’s All-State musicians:

HANNA CHOIR

Kristen Salinas – Soprano I, Mixed Choir

LOPEZ CHOIR

Mia Gracia – Soprano I, Treble Choir

Jesus Guevara – Tenor II, Mixed Choir

Frank Quintero – Bass I, Mixed Choir

PACE CHOIR

Starlika Bauskar – Soprano I, Mixed Choir

Sarah Hinojosa – Alto I, Mixed Choir

Jaquelynn Gordillo – Alto I, Treble Choir

Diego Morales – Bass I, Tenor-Bass Choir

RIVERA CHOIR

Ariel Rubio – Soprano I, Mixed Choir

Breanne Ruiz – Alto II, Mixed Choir

VETERANS MEMORIAL CHOIR

Yareli Lira – Soprano II, Mixed Choir

Abigail Padilla – Alto I, Mixed Choir

Iliana Mata – Alto II, Treble Choir

John Paul Savino – Tenor I, Mixed Choir

Campy Rodriguez – Tenor I, Mixed Choir

Jacob Leal – Tenor I, Tenor-Bass Choir

Tristan Landgraf – Tenor II, Mixed Choir

Reynaldo Garza – Tenor II, Tenor-Bass Choir

Cesar Suarez – Tenor II, Tenor-Bass Choir

Adrian Martinez – Bass I, Mixed Choir

Adrian Escobar – Bass II, Mixed Choir

HANNA BAND

Isabella Guevara – Oboe, Concert Band

Noe Reyes – Bb Clarinet, Concert Band

Jonathan Martinez – Bb Clarinet, Concert Band

Marco Lopez – Contrabass Clarinet, 6A Symphonic Band

Cruz Leyva – Alto Saxophone, Concert Band

Francisco Figueroa – Baritone Saxophone, 6A Symphonic Band

David Gonzalez – French Horn, Philharmonic Orchestra

Raul Martinez – French Horn, Philharmonic Orchestra

Dylan Roberts – Trombone, Concert Band

Jorge Perez – Percussion, Philharmonic Orchestra

LOPEZ BAND

Luis Rangel – Bb Clarinet, 5A Symphonic Band

Cullen Douglas – Tenor Saxophone, 5A Symphonic Band

PACE BAND

Isai Martinez – Eb Clarinet, 5A Symphonic Band

Olivia Blanco – Eb Clarinet, Concert Band

Angel Santillan – Bb Clarinet, 5A Symphonic Band

Brandon Sanchez – Bb Clarinet, Concert Band

Angel Sanchez – Bass Clarinet, Philharmonic Orchestra

PORTER BAND

Karen Galan – Bb Clarinet, Sinfonietta Orchestra

RIVERA BAND

Diego Arias – Flute, 6A Symphonic Band

Sebastian Vega – Bb Clarinet, Concert Band

Jose Coronado – Tuba, Concert Band

VETERANS MEMORIAL BAND

Raymundo Benavidez – Bassoon, 5A Symphonic Band

Hector Montoya – Trumpet, 5A Symphonic Band

Luis Paz – Trumpet, Sinfonietta Orchestra

Orlando Perez – Trumpet, Symphony Orchestra

Michael Arizmendi – Trumpet, Philharmonic Orchestra

Joshua Gault – Trombone, 5A Symphonic Band

Ricardo Perez – Percussion, 5A Percussion Ensemble

Founded in 1921, Texas Music Educators Association is an association of more than 14,000 members dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.