Eight more Hidalgo County residents die to COVID-19, another 585 test positive

Another eight Hidalgo County residents have died due to COVID-19 while an additional 585 people have tested positive, the county reported Thursday.

An Edinburg man in his 20s and an Edinburg woman in her 40s were among those who died due to COVID-related complications. The other six were people over 70 years old from Alton, Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and other undisclosed locations in the county.

Their deaths raise the county’s total number of recorded COVID deaths to 3,682.

The 585 new cases included 128 confirmed cases and 457 probable cases.

Hidalgo County has now reported a total of 159,892 cases, including 97,608 confirmed, 59,075 probable and 3,209 suspected cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were also new cases reported in schools including 14 school staff members and 88 students.

There have now been a total of 4,208 staff members and 14,363 students who have tested positive since the beginning of the school year in August 2021.

COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the county went down to 353 from the 362 reported Wednesday.

The 353 currently hospitalized include 329 adults and 24 pediatric patients. Of the 353, there are 106 in intensive care units, including 98 adults and eight pediatric patients.

