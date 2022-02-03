Housekeeper accused in McAllen man’s death says she ‘did what she had to do’

A 41-year-old McAllen woman told police a 71-year-old man grabbed her chest and shirt before she choked him to death to protect herself, a probable cause affidavit reveals.

Adriana Dominguez Aleman is charged with murder over the Jan. 28 death of Homero Longoria, a McAllen resident, at the man’s residence at 5908 N. 34th St.

McAllen responded to that location at around 3:28 p.m. after Aleman called police reporting that Longoria had tried to abuse her and that she defended herself by choking him, according to the affidavit.

“Upon arrival I approached the front door of the residence and observed Adriana to be crying hysterically at the front door,” an officer wrote in the affidavit.

One officer stayed with Aleman while another went into the house where the officer found Longoria in the dining area laying on his back with his face up with two chairs that had been knocked down around his body, police say.

Meanwhile, Adriana told the officer outside of the residence that Longoria had invited her to his residence to talk about a “sickness” before a struggle ensued and she “did what she had to do,” the affidavit stated.

She told police she knew Longoria because she has cleaned his house in the past and had been at the location for a couple hours, according to the affidavit.

“Adriana stated Homero then began to grab her chest and pull her shirt. Adriana stated she believed Homero was going to assault/abuse her,” the affidavit stated. “Adriana (then) stated she did what she had to do to defend herself. Adriana did not explain how she had to defend herself.”

Aleman declined to speak with police without the presence of a lawyer and has since retained attorney Ricardo Salinas to represent her.

Salinas has filed a bond reduction request on her behalf.

She remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.