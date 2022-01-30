McAllen police say housekeeper choked 71-year-old man to death

McAllen police say a 41-year-old woman called police Thursday to say she defended herself and choked a 71-year-old man to death.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of N. 34th Street that day at 3:38 p.m. in reference to a 71-year-old man who was dead, according to a news release.

The reporting person is Adriana Aleman Dominguez, 41, and she is charged with murder.

McAllen police say she killed 71-year-old Homero Longoria. Dominguez is reported to be his housekeeper.

In a news release, officers say she called police and said “she defended herself … she had to choke him … he is not okay … not alive.”

Arraignment is pending, police said.

Police did not release any other information.