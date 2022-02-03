Affidavit: Shooting suspect told friends he wanted to ‘party’ before killing Alamo man

A probable cause affidavit alleges that a 27-year-old Palmview man had contacted friends via social media about wanting to “party” prior to shooting and killing a man from Alamo.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 23, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 39-year-old Julian Ramirez with multiple gunshot wounds at a ranch property located in the 400 block of East Military Highway 281 on the south side of San Juan.

“Sheriff’s Investigators located several spent casings and two projectiles near his body,” the affidavit read.

Authorities also met with several witnesses who said that they had heard a shooting at the property and seen a light colored four-door passenger car leaving the area immediately afterward.

Investigators met with another witness who said that an acquaintance, identified as Jose Luis Guzman, “had contacted him via social media wanting to ‘party,’” the affidavit read.

The witness told investigators that he was just about to go to a store when he’d seen Guzman arrive at the property in a light-colored Ford Focus or Fusion. Later, he’d received a call from his brother who told him about the shooting. When he returned to his residence, he found Ramirez’s lifeless body.

According to the affidavit, the witness was able to identify Guzman via a photo lineup. Investigators were also able to obtain surveillance footage showing the witness at a nearby convenience store around midnight.

Investigators also made contact with a woman who told them that she’d loaned Guzman her gray 2011 Ford Fusion at 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Cellphone records obtained by the investigators revealed that Guzman had been in communication with Ramirez that same day at around 10:13 p.m. Call detail records also showed that Guzman’s cellphone had traveled to the ranch property after 11:15 p.m., and left at 12:02 a.m.

Sheriff’s investigators, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Border Patrol found and arrested Guzman on Jan. 25 and charged him with murder over Ramirez’s death. Jail records show that he was also charged with manslaughter, but it is not known what this charge is in relation to at the moment.

He is currently facing over $850,000 in bonds and remains jailed at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.