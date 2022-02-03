Valentine’s Day letters sought for veterans, front-line workers

The office of U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is once again collecting letters for his annual Valentines for Vets program, now in its third year.

This program encourages constituents to show their thanks and appreciation to local veterans by writing them Valentine’s Day cards.

Like last year, the congressman’s office is also encouraging residents to submit Valentines cards for front-line workers who are now struggling through yet another wave of the pandemic.

“Our community owes a debt of gratitude to our brave veterans and front-line workers for their service to our country,” Gonzalez, D-McAllen, wrote in a news release. “This Valentine’s Day, I encourage the people of the 15th District of Texas to show their appreciation to our veterans and our frontline workers for all they have given to our country and community.”

Constituents of all ages are encouraged to participate. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Residents can drop off cards at the congressman’s McAllen office at 1305 W. Hackberry Ave. in McAllen, or mail them to the same place.

Constituents with questions can contact Patrick Roberts at [email protected] or by phone at (956) 682-5545.