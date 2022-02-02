The Home Depot announced this week it plans to hire 100,000 workers at stores across the United States as it gears up for the busy spring season.

It isn’t known how many of those jobs are available in the Rio Grande Valley, but the home improvement retailer has a string of stores in Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, Pharr, McAllen and Mission.

“In today’s climate, jobseekers are shopping for the best opportunity,” said Eric Schelling, vice president of global talent acquisition at Home Depot. “At The Home Depot, they’ll find a company that offers much more than a job and a paycheck.”

Home Depot execs say most jobs include benefits such as a range of health and personal benefits, including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match and a discounted company stock purchase program.

The company usually hires an additional 80,000 workers for the spring season, but is increasing that by 25 percent this year. Company execs say they are hiring for flexible, full-time and part-time positions, including customer service and sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.

The company will host a Virtual Spring Career Day online event on Feb. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. CST. Interested job seekers can register at the retailer’s website at https://homedepotjobs.vfairs.com.

Executives say a new, accelerated hiring process means applicants could receive an offer within a day of applying.

Like many home improvement retailers, Home Depot actually managed to increase sales during the pandemic as lockdowns and shutdowns kept Americans at home. In its last quarterly statement, the firm said net sales increased by 10 percent year-over-year.