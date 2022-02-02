Six COVID-19 deaths, 1,500 new cases reported in RGV Wednesday

Another six people Rio Grande Valley residents died due to COVID-19, county officials reported Wednesday, while there were also about 1,500 new cases.

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-related deaths and, of those five individuals, two were not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release the county issued Wednesday.

The deaths of the five Hidalgo County residents raises the county’s total number of COVID-related fatalities to 3,632.

On Wednesday, the county also reported 519 new cases which included 84 confirmed and 435 probable cases.

So far, the county has a total of 132,747 recorded cases. Those include 75,234 confirmed cases, 54,307 probable cases, and 3,206 suspected cases.

In schools, another 67 staff members and 186 students tested positive. There have now been a total of 3,104 staff members and 11,179 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year in August 2021.

Cameron County health officials reported one COVID-related death — a Los Fresnos man in his 60s who was unvaccinated.

The county also reported 855 COVID cases which included 397 confirmed cases and 451 probable cases. They also received seven cases that resulted from at-home tests.

Starr County reported 100 new confirmed cases and 35 probable cases while Willacy County reported six confirmed cases and five probable cases on Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, or DSHS.

Valley-wide, there were a total of 608 COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday, according to DSHS data posted Wednesday. Those patients included 435 adults, 160 adults in intensive care units, and 13 pediatric patients.

Just in Hidalgo County, there were 403 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Those included 375 adults and 28 pediatric patients.

The 403 total patients in the county also included 99 people in intensive care units — 95 adults and four pediatric patients.