Attention Winter Texans, Gladys Porter Zoo will have its annual Winter Texan Discount Day next week where your zoo entrance will be reduced to $4.50 per person.

Winter Texan Day is scheduled for Wednesday and on this day all Winter Texans will receive a special discounted admission rate of only $4.50 with proof of out-of-state residence. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gladys Porter Zoo will not be hosting an indoor expo for Winter Texan Discount Day, GPZ said in a media release. However, the zoo will still be inviting various entities from the community to promote their organization — their tables will be set up throughout zoo grounds from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

At this event, the zoo will be giving all Winter Texans a coupon to redeem a hot cup of coffee from The Oasis, one of the zoo’s concession stands.

Additionally, the zoo’s Docent Council will be conducting train tours throughout the day. The schedule will be as follows if weather permits: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

To receive the discounted admission rate for Winter Texan Discount Day, guests must show proof of out-of-state residence, such as a driver’s license or a passport. For more information about Winter Texan Discount Day, please contact the Gladys Porter Zoo at (956) 546-7187.