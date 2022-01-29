The Roma Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a $350 for teachers who receive their COVID-19 vaccine, the district announced Thursday.

The stipend is being paid with federal funds out of ESSER money, Roma ISD Federal Programs Director Adrian Guerra wrote in a statement.

“We recommended this stipend to the school board based on what many other districts across the state and nation are doing to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote. “Little actions like these can ensure our employees and their families stay healthy, and that our district can stay focused on our mission of student excellence.”

Employees must submit their updated vaccination card by Feb. 11 to get the cash, which is payable on March 11, a release says.

District supervisors will direct employees on collecting proof of their boosters, it says, and opportunities are available for waivers based on health and religious beliefs.

“We want to thank our School Board for their consideration and action on this important item, which was carefully thought out and planned by our administrative team,” Superintendent Carlos Guzman wrote. “We want to continue to do what we can to reward employees for taking steps to keep themselves healthy. At the end of the day, our district will only be as healthy as our staff. We need them to help our students achieve their dreams and goals; we need our amazing staff present to do their important work to maintain the excellence we are achieving every day at Roma ISD.”

Financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations have been implemented by a variety of entities over the past year.

UTRGV announced a booster stipend for its students just last week.